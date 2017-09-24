Anjali Damania gets threat call from Pak to withdraw cases against Khadse



Anjali Damania

Activist and AAP leader Anjali Damania has received a threat call in the wee hours of Saturday asking her to withdraw all the cases filed against BJPs EX Revenue Minister Eknath Kadse. Damania filed an FIR with Vakola Police station and also submitted the recorded call audio.

At 12:30 am, Damiania a resident of Vakola, received a call on her phone and the person on the other side said, "Anjali bol rahi hai Kya? Tune jo Kadse pe case Kiya hai wo wapas le nahi toh aacha nahi hoga . Tu family waali hai varna aacha Nahi hoga." The person on the other side hang up the phone after threathening Damania.

Damania immediately check the number on true caller app to know the caller. The true caller app identified the number +92 21 35871719 to be from Pakistan and the name of the caller showed Dawood 2. Damania immediately approached the Vakola police and filed a complaint. A complaint against unknown person was registered under the charge of criminal intimidation. The cops have said that they are investigating the matter. Damania later twitted about the incident.

National Executive Member & National Spokesperson, Preeti Sharma Menon has released a statement which says, "The Aam Aadmi Party says that this kind of investigation is completely inadequate and the investigation must be handed over specialised agencies like, RAW or IB as this number is said to belong to Dawood Ibrahim."

The statement further states, "Ethical hacker Maneesh Bhangale had said this number belongs to Mehjabeen Shaikh, wife of the Dawood Ibrahim and was registered in Karachi. Given below is an attachment that he had shared of a communication between Pakistan Telecom with Mehjabeen Shaikh regarding that same number. Maneesh had said that Eknath Khadse's mobile number was frequently called from this very number - +92 21 35871719. Further, media sources had shown that this number is noted as belonging to Dawood Ibrahim's residence in the files of Indian Intelligence agencies too."

However, the crime branch in the chargesheet filed against Bhangale June this year had stated that the investigations by the cyber police, which went on to procure Khadse's phone records from Idea cellular, revealed that neither incoming or outgoing calls from Khadse's phone were made to Pakistan or the numbers mentioned in the bill provided by Bhangale.

"On verification, the documents Bhangale produced to support his claims turned out to be duplicate and fraudulent. He did this by way of spoofing [in cyber crime, a situation in which one person or program successfully masquerades as another by falsifying data]," a senior crime branch officer said.

