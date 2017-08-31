Anna Hazare warns Narendra Modi of another agitation

He wrote to the PM saying he would continue to campaign in New Delhi till the Lokayukta is appointed and the Swaminathan Commission Report is implemented



Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring another round of agitation over the government's apathy in appointing a Lokpal and Lokayukta even after three years in power.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Hazare said he would continue to campaign in the state capital till the Lokayukta is appointed and the Swaminathan Commission Report is implemented.

“I have written many letters to you regarding the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayukta but I have not received a reply for you nor have I seen any action from your side. Due to the increasing rate of corruption, people trusted your words, but even today no work gets done without paying money. Inflation has also not come down,” he said in his letter.

“For the past three years, I have reminded you to react on the issue of Lokpal and Lokayukta, but everytime I have to experience dismay. There have been various editions of Mann Ki Baat not even in one, you discussed the issue of Lokpal and Lokayukta,” he added.

Expressing his dismay, he further said that the promise of bringing back black money has also not been addressed by the Prime Minister. “You don’t speak of implementation of the Lokpal and Lokayukta laws passed for curbing corruption. May be you have forgotten the things which you promised,” he added.

Hazare said that steps should be taken to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

The social activist further attacked Prime Minister Modi and said that it would have been better had he paid attention to farmers the way he is concerned about the industrialists of the country.