Another Bengaluru shocker: Video shows scooter-borne duo molesting girl



A video grab of the incident

Just days after the shameful molestation incident, a video of two unidentified men on a scooter allegedly groping a young woman on New Year's Day in Bengaluru has gone viral.

The video footage shows the victim walking in a residential area towards her house when the scooter-borne duo turn around and one of them (the pillion rider) walking across, gropes and drags her to the two-wheeler, even as she tries to wriggle out, slapping the accused.

Watch Video: Warning! Disturbing footage. Viewer discretion is advised

#Correction #CaughtonCam: Two scooter-borne men molest a girl in Kammanahalli area in Bengaluru (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/fAKPfMkoOz — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

The video clip further shows the victim falling on the road after escaping from her attackers while some onlookers watch "the horror" from a distance. Police in Bengaluru has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against two unidentified, a police officer said on Wednesday.

"We have filed an FIR based on video footage evidence a citizen gave us on Tuesday night. It showed two men molesting a young woman at Kamanahalli at 2.41 a.m. on Sunday (new year's day)," Additional Commissioner of Police Hemant Nimbalkar told IANS.

The FIR was filed against the accused under sections 341 (for wrongful restraint), 354A and 354B (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A special team has been formed to investigate the incident and nab the culprits at the earliest. As the victim did not file a complaint so far, we are trying to find her in the area and record evidence," said Nimbalkar.

Meanwhile, city Police Commissioner Praveen Sood clarified that the police were still scanning the voluminous footage of the New Year’s Day events at M.G. Road and Brigade Road in the city centre where some young women were alleged molested by unidentified drunken revellers.

"We will not spare anyone committing any crime against women, children or others and the rule of law will prevail.

"We have appealed to the victims of the alleged molestation and eye witnesses to the incident to file a complaint or give us evidence material," said Sood.