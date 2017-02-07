Another held for shooting Dombivli builder's bodyguard

Taking a step forward in the investigation of the murder of a 30-year-old bodyguard of Dombivli builder Amit Patil, the Manpada cops arrested one of the assailants who had shot at him on December 21. Eventhough it’s the fifth arrest in the case, family members of the deceased claim that police should try to find out about the person who had given the contract to kill Patil.

The accused identified as Lallan Yadav (30) was arrested from Uttar Pradesh and produced in court on Sunday. “Yadav was one of the bike-borne assailants who had tried to kill Patil. Further investigation into the case is on,” said senior police inspector G Kabdule.

Patil said, “Till date, police have arrested five people in the case, but what about the person who had given the contract. We have given some names to the police, but they are yet to conduct any inquiry related to them.”