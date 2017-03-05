Another HSC paper leak on WhatsApp 13 minutes before exam comes to haunt Maharashtra board



The Secretarial Practice question paper started doing the rounds on WhatsApp at 10.47 am

Barely two days after the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination's Marathi paper was leaked on WhatsApp, news of another paper leak surfaced yesterday. This time, the Secretarial Practice question paper from the Commerce stream was available to students on WhatsApp just 13 minutes before the exam.

The state board's Mumbai division has confirmed the paper leak. "We received images of the question paper through the media. The images were circulated at 10.47 am, while the paper was scheduled at 11 am. We have approached the Vashi police station," said Dattatray Jagtap, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board's Mumbai Division. However, officials at the board claimed that since the students are expected to enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the scheduled exam, it's unlikely that they could have had access to the paper.

Jariwala said that students should be barred from carrying mobile phones inside the examination centre. Arunkumar Landge, senior police inspector from the Vashi police station, said, "We have registered a complaint under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examinations Act