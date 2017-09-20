Another man held for Dr Deepak Amarapurkar's death in Mumbai floods



Dr Deepak Amrapurkar

Days after the Dadar police arrested four people for opening a manhole during the August 29 deluge, which led to the death of senior gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar, another person has been nabbed for his involvement in the case. The accused has been identified as Raj Shirishkar, 28, a resident of Manubhai Bhagwandas chawl at Elphinstone Road. He was produced before a local court on Tuesday and granted bail on a case bond of Rs 15,000.

The four accused that were arrested by the police earlier have been identified as Dinar Pawar, 36, Nilesh Kadam, 33, Rakesh Kadam, 38, and Siddhesh Beslekar, 25. While Nilesh, Rakesh, and Siddhesh resided in a slum, Dinar was staying in a neighbouring building.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "They have been booked under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. Further investigation into the matter is on."

