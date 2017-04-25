Another rail fracture within 24 hrs derails Central railway services

Authorities had to divert trains between Kalyan and Thakurli to the slow track

Commuters forced to walk after a fracture on the railway track between Vashi and Mankurdh railway stations in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Pic/PTI

A day after commuters on the Harbour Line faced inordinate delays when a rail fracture was reported between Vashi and Mankhurd stations, another fracture was reported on the Central Railway line around 8 am on Tuesday morning.

According to CR officials, the rail fracture was discovered on the tracks between Kalyan and Thakurli. "All CST-bound fast trains from Kalyan were diverted to the slow track," an official said.

While authorities claim that repair work was undertaken immediately and completed by 8.30 am, passengers complained that trains were running late by 15 to 20 minutes. Services returned to normal an hour later.

However, since the incident took place during the morning peak-hour traffic, commuters had to face a lot of problems.