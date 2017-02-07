Another railway track piece ends up halting train at Kalamboli

Kalamboli Railway station. Pic/YouTube

Barely a few days after a motorman of Madgaon-Dadar Jan Shatabdi Express spotted a seven-metre-long piece of railway track placed diagonally in his path near Diva station on January 24, a similar incident occurred on Monday evening near the Kalamboli Station.



The RPF IG has called it a serious matter, and it is now being further investigated by NIA, Crime Branch and ATS as well.

On Monday evening at 7.30 pm, a goods carrying train hit the 1.7-metre track piece that was placed on the railway track. As soon as the train hit, the driver pulled the brakes and the piece fell between the tracks. After the train stopped, people were called in to remove it, leading to the train being delayed for half-an- hour.

Confirming the incident, RPF IG Sudhir Srivastav said, "It's a serious matter and we are investigating it. Nobody is injured in the incident." A case has been registered at Kalamboli police station.