Another self-styled godman, 70-year-old Falahari Maharaj booked for rape



Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj

A 21-year-old law student from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district was allegedly raped by a self-styled godman based in Rajasthan, police said.

"Based on the woman's complaint, a case was lodged against 70-year-old Swami Kaushlendra Prapannachari Falahari Maharaj on September 11, said Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Archana Jha.

The incident had allegedly taken place at Madhusudan ashram of the godman in Alwar, Rajasthan, on August 7 this year, she said.

"As per the complaint, the parents of the woman, who is studying law in Jaipur, are followers of Falahari Maharaj for the past several years. On the baba's recommendation, she did an internship under a senior lawyer in New Delhi for which she received a stipend of R3,000. Her parents asked her to donate the stipend amount to the baba's ashram in Alwar. Following her parents' advice, she went to the ashram on Raksha Bandhan, last month. Citing occurrence of 'grahan' (eclipse) that day, the self-proclaimed religious guru advised her to stay in the ashram, which she agreed to. During the night, the baba called the woman in his room and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the ASP said, quoting from the complaint.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the ASP added.