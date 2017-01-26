Anti-drone tech to thwart air attack in Delhi



Sashastra Seema Bal and policemen check a vehicle near Delhi-Gurugram border. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital today with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Special arrangements have been made at the historic Rajpath where President Pranab Mukherjee, who is the supreme commander of armed forces, will be witnessing nation's military might that will be on display.

The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 50,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.

In view of recent intelligence inputs that terror groups like LeT might be planning to use helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch attack through air, Delhi Police along with other security agencies are keeping a tight vigil.

Police is using anti-drone technology to thwart any attack or identify any suspicious flying object, a senior police officer said.

Apart from this, security personnel will be stationed atop tall buildings with anti-aircraft guns. CCTV cameras have been installed and control rooms have been set up to monitor the feed from the cameras, the officer said.