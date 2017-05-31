Anti-FGM groups launch new edition of campaign for sensitive discussion

Taking forward last year's event, anti-FGM groups 'Sahiyo' and 'We Speak out' launch new edition of campaign for a sensitive discussion



The poster for this year's event, which is a month-long campaign

Last year, the aim was to break the silence around the very word 'khatna'. This year, that silence has been shattered, as domestic and international events have brought FGM to the world stage again, especially its continuing practice in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

In this year's edition of 'Each One Reach One 2', a month-long campaign by Sahiyo and We Speak Out (formerly called Speak Out Against FGM) that coincides with the holy month of Ramzan, the aim is to reach out to at least one other community member — especially in the Bohra community — and engage in a meaningful discussion around the taboo.

How is EORO2 different?

The organisations said that this year, the plan was to take the conversation forward by exploring ways to respectfully and sensitively engage in discussions with family, friends and the wider community.

"The recent arrests of Bohra doctors in the United States and Australia for practising FGM have encouraged debate and introspection — both within and without," said a campaign spokesperson.

"There is greater visibility in the media regarding FGM among Bohras as well, and legal efforts aimed at ending this practice have led to a call for consultations from the Women and Child Development Ministry in India."

The spokesperson explained how they plan to engage hesitant participants in the campaign. "Through our communication guides, we will suggest open-ended questions that you may ask your loved ones to engage in a sensitive discussion. As usual, we will also complement these guides with the relevant facts around khatna," she said.



Masooma Ranalvi

'What of the rights?'

Masooma Ranalvi, founder of We Speak Out opined that apart from other issues, even whether it is a violation of rights is yet to be addressed.

"We need to address many issues — ignorance surrounding the practice, whether this is a religious or cultural one, and how it harms those it is performed on," she said.

"The question is not whether it enhances or reduces sexual pleasure; the point is that it is an attempt to control and tamper your god-given sexuality. We often say that our human rights have been violated, but most people do not have a proper understanding of what these rights exactly are."