Anti-Romeo squads at colleges pop up on BJP's UP manifesto

Ram Mandir back on manifesto released on Saturday; promises to address triple talaq issue in the SC



Amit Shah releases the manifesto in Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI



Lucknow: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday released the party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections promising to make efforts to ensure construction of Ram temple under constitutional provisions if voted to power.

The manifesto, called 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare), also promises to ensure the safety of college girls with innovative anti-Romeo squads near colleges to check eve- teasing. Besides, three women battalions will be raised for security of women, the document said. The manifesto also promised to take forward its view on the triple talaq in the Supreme Court.

On the Ram Mandir issue, Shah said, "The party is firm on the Ram temple issue... efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under the constitutional provisions," Shah said.

Shah also said the party, on coming to power, will take views of women and present its opinion before the Supreme Court on the triple talaq issue.

On exodus of people due to communal tension, he said a special team would be formed to check it at district level. Shah also said all mechanised slaughter houses will be closed in the state. Taking a cue from ruling Samajwadi Party, Shah promised to upgrade the Dial 100 of the state police to ensure police help in 15 minutes all over the state.

Stressing that if voted to power, his party will take one step ahead of the Samajwadi Party's laptop distribution scheme by providing 1 GB free data for one year besides free wi-fi in universities.