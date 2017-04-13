AP Inter Result 2017 finally announced on April 13 at 12.00 noon and Manabadi. Check at bieap.gov.in

The AP Inter Result 2017 are finally announced on 13th April 2017. Official sources within BIEAP have said that the AP Senior Inter Result and AP 11th Result 2017 have been announced this Thursday at 12.00 pm.

Check your AP 12th Result 2017 @ ap12.jagranjosh.com

After declaration, students will be able to check their AP Senior Inter Result as well as AP 11th Result 2017 online on official websites i.e. www.bieap.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Alternatively, BIEAP Inter Result can also be checked on ap12.jagranjosh.com.

Check your AP Junior Inter Result here

The latest report coming from the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh suggest that the AP Inter Result would be declared from the new BIEAP office in Vijayawada. After the formal declaration, BIEAP Inter Result 2017 will be made available to the students online on different websites.

Steps to check Andhra Inter Result 2017

Students can check their AP 12th Result 2017 online by following the simple steps given below:

• Visit ap12.jagranjosh.com

• Click on the live result link for AP Intermediate Result 2017

• Enter your admit card / hall ticket number and other details

• Click on the submit button

• Check your AP Inter Result 2017 online

• Download PDF copy or take a printout for future reference

As per the official notification from the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board, a total of 9,93,891 students appeared for the Intermediate Board Exams for both 1st and 2nd year. The AP 12th Board Exam for 2nd Year Intermediate students was conducted from 2nd March till 18th March 2017. Whereas, the AP 1st Year Exam started on 1st March with a language paper and continued until 18th March when the last paper of Modern Language / Geography was held.

However, due to the MLC elections in the state, 2nd year intermediate exam papers for Mathematics Paper - II B, Zoology Paper - II, History Paper - II were rescheduled for 19th March 2017.

Good luck!