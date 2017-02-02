Public click pictures as helpless teen bleeds to death on road in Karnataka

Screengrab from the video

In yet another incident of public apathy, an 18-year-old boy died due to injuries following a road accident in Koppal, Karnataka as onlookers clicked pictures of the bleeding victim.

The incident was caught on camera the boy lay bleeding with an agonising pain before he was rushed to a hospital nearby. The boy succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm. The video footage that has now gone viral shows the victim lying in a pool of blood crying for help, while some one gives him water.

The fateful Karnataka State Transport bus

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Anwar Ali was cycling to the market where he worked. He was hit and run over by a state transport bus going to Hubballi from Hosapete. Bystanders said that Ali was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance but his brother Riaz refutes their claims. He said,"No one came to his help, they were making video and clicking pictures. If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved. More then 15 to 20 minutes were wasted there."

The victim was taken to the hospital

Police have registered a case in this connection. A person who claims to be an eyewitness to the accident said, "People at the spot were shocked and did not know how to help him as the victim was severely injured and was bleeding profusely."

Locals complain that the spot where the incident took place is an accident prone area and authorities have not taken action despite repeated incidents there.