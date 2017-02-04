APMC president shot at in Bangalore



The spot where he was shot at



Bengaluru: Two bike-borne persons shot at and injured the president of Dasanapura Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) at a busy traffic signal on the airport road here yesterday.

Kadabagere Srinivas and his driver were injured in the firing, police said, adding they are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Srinivas was reportedly returning home from the city. Police said the miscreants might have followed the car before firing when it stopped at Kogilu cross signal.

At least six rounds were fired at the car, they said. Senior police officials, including City Police Chief Praveen Sood and DCP (North-East Bengaluru) P S Harsha, visited the spot and are overseeing the investigation.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.