Apple apologises to users for iCloud subscription goof-up

Days after an error led to false iCloud cancellation emails sent to subscribers, Apple has followed up with another note apologising for the bug and reassuring them that their plan remains in good standing. On Wednesday, a number of iCloud users received messages saying their subscription was discontinued. The bug appeared to mostly affect 50GB tier subscribers, a report on Appleinsider website said.

On Saturday, Apple followed up with the same users to issue an apology. "You recently received an email incorrectly stating that your iCloud storage plan has been discontinued. Your 50GB iCloud storage plan is not affected and will continue to renew automatically," the tech titan was quoted as saying.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any questions, please contact us," the note added. While some users were mistakenly told their iCloud plan was cancelled, others found errors if they tried to change their plan or manage their iCloud data.