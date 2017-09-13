Apple unveils the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus



Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the new iPhone 8. Pic/AFP

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone X with face ID unlocking. The tech giant also revealed two new iPhone 8 models, with a new glass-body design and other improvements.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the new handsets, the iPhone 8 and larger iPhone 8 Plus, represent "a huge step forward" for the California tech giant, which is marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.

Cook opened the event, where the company was to roll out two other new phones, an upgrade to the Apple Watch and a higher-definition Apple TV, with a tribute Jobs, who died in 2011. Cook spent a few minutes boasting about the design, energy-saving features and public spaces at the new campus, including a flagship Apple Store.

The phones will likely boast a steep price tag. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi predicts the top-end model will cost $899, though other analysts expect it to top $1,000.

Much of that added cost is driven by more expensive parts, like a higher-resolution display, 3D sensors and more memory capacity.

1.2 BN

No. of iPhones Apple has sold over the past decade

