Appointment of representative is time-buying tactic: Kashmiri separatist leaders

Kashmiri separatist leaders yesterday said the appointment of former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma as the Centre's representative was nothing more than time-buying tactic "adopted under international pressure and regional compulsions".



Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre's special representative for talks on Kashmir, calls on J & K Governor N N Vihra in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, head of moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik issued a joint statement here, giving their first reaction eight days after Sharma's appointment was announced.

They said that Sharma's assertion that he is coming to Kashmir with the directive from Government of India to "restore peace" rather than address the dispute or its resolution "limits the scope of any engagement" with him and makes it an exercise in futility. The Centre on October 23 appointed Sharma as its special representative for a "sustained dialogue" with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, in a fresh move aimed at bringing peace to the troubled state.