APPSC Group 2 exam 2017 results declared. Check link here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the results and the selection list for the group II recruitment examination that was held on February 26, 2017 both online and offline.

Candidates can download the same from the official site once the results are out.

More than six lakh candidates applied for the exam clearing for 442 executive and 540 non-executive posts. The paper was for 450 marks and the official answer keys have already been released.

Group-II applicants- Notification No:18/2016. As Verification Process is not Completed, the Selection list from Screening Test to Main Examination would be published in 3 days from today,” an official notification released on April 3 by the APPSC said.

Steps to download the results for APPSC group 2 exam 2016:

– Go to the official website for APPSC (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the notification for the results of the examination.

– Login and search for your results on the site.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.