Even after the Supreme Court's ban on the sale of the firecrackers in New Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most of the places of Delhi-NCR was recorded above 400, post Diwali celebration. It should be noted that AQI above 400 is termed as 'severe'. Delhi's Punjabi Bagh and Anand Vihar area recorded the highest level of pollution with AQI at 999 on Friday morning, which is considered to be hazardous. AQI at R.K. Puram area was 978, while as per the latest update, East Delhi's Dilshad Garden area recorded the minimum level of pollution with AQI at 221.



This picture taken on October 19, 2017 shows Indian people using firecrackers celebrating Diwali Festival despite the ban imposed by the Supreme Court of India to control the air pollution in New Delhi. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, marks the triumph of good over evil, and commemorates the return of Hindu deity Rama to his birthplace Ayodhya after victory against the demon king Ravana. Pic/AFP

As compared to Delhi, the pollution level in NCR region was much less with AQI hovering between 400-420. Earlier in the day, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) claimed that the pollution levels in the national capital are lower compared to the air quality recorded during Diwali in 2016. The AQI value on Diwali this year was 319, thus falling in 'very poor category'; while the AQI last Diwali (October 30) had touched severe level after recording an index value of 431.

AQI level from 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory' 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', and 401 and above is 'severe'. These pollution levels are recorded even after the Supreme Court, on October 9, had banned the sale of firecrackers during this Diwali to see effects of its suspension in the light of the severe pollution and smog-like conditions prevalent in Delhi during this period.