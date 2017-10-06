Ever imagined Archie spread open his arms a la Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho or Veronica shimmy in a lehenga choli? A new collector's edition of Archie comics is going to make this possible for Indian fans. Four exclusive covers, which will be made available in limited edition comics distributed at this year's Comic Con India (CCI) fest, will feature the good ol' Riverdale gang in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

From visiting the Charminar in Hyderabad to shooting a Bollywood film at the Gateway of India, touring Delhi and playing cricket at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the exclusive India edition covers, commissioned by Archie Publications in collaboration with CCI, will be featured on popular Archie titles.

One for every city

The four Indian metros will be featured in separate title series. While the Archie #1 series will feature Mumbai on its cover, Riverdale #1 will feature Hyderabad. Your pal Archie and Jughead #1 will have the cities of Delhi and Bengaluru respectively, on its covers.

The special edition, however, will only be available at Comic Con India events, to be held across the four cities over the next three months. Comic Con will first open in Hyderabad on October 14 and 15, followed by Mumbai on November 11 and 12.

"The editions are not going to be sold anywhere and can't be purchased otherwise. You have to attend the show to get hold of a free, exclusive copy," said Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India.

Incidentally, only the city-inspired edition will be available at each Comic Con event. So, if you are an avid comic collector, and are keen on acquiring all four comics, you will have to attend all four events, said Varma.

Archie bana SRK

Mumbai Comic Con goers will be able to get their hands on the Archie #1 comic that shows Archie strike SRK's signature pose, with his two leading ladies Betty (in a saree) and Veronica (in a lehenga choli), at the Gateway of India. Jughead is seen playing director, behind the camera. The still is reminiscent of Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), which coincidentally was inspired from the comic series.

"Apart from having an exclusive cover, the Archie#1 for Mumbai belongs to the all-new Archie series written by Mark Wade, which was launched last year," said Varma.

Describing it as an upgraded Archie, he pointed out how the new series was different from its traditional older brother.

"Unlike the Archie that we have grown up reading, which was funny and based around simple small stories, the new series has humour, but it is more contemporary in nature, and illustrated in a graphic novel style -- one that you expect only Wade to write. It will change your reading experience."