Are the children in Mumbai safe? Statistics reveal a horrific number

In an extremely worrying trend, there is a yearly uptick in the number of child sexual abuse cases. In fact, according to the cases registered under the amended Prevention Of Children Sexual Offences Act (POSCO), with 908 cases, 2016 had the highest number of cases registered.

In 2012, after only two cases were registered, the Act was amended in November to widen its ambit. Since then, the numbers have multiplied, pointing to a serious malaise in the city regarding crime against children.

To raise awareness and avoid such incidents, the police is now visiting schools under the ‘Police Sister’ campaign and educating students on what is a 'good touch' and a 'bad touch'. Meanwhile, teachers are also being asked to provide education in schools. According to the police, small children are easy target as it is simple to threaten them to not reveal details of the abuse.

An officer said, "Before this, people were not coming to the police station to make such complaints. Also, sometimes children don’t reveal such incidents to their parents, but now even parents are aware of the signs to look out for and are alert about such abuse. That is why the statistics are rising."