Are they road racers or innocent bikers?

One dead and two injured in a three-bike mishap on the Reclamation Bridge; primary probe reveals the trio was not connected to each other



mid-day’s December 19 (evening edition) report about the incident

A night of revelry turned into an untimely ending for 22-year-old Abhijeet Gurav, who was mistakenly hit by a biker on Sunday night at the Reclamation Bridge in Bandra. A resident of Kherwadi, Gurav was also an only child.

How it happened

According to the Bandra police, after completing his graduation last year, Gurav was currently on the hunt for a job. On Sunday night at around 9.30 pm, he was out on a joyride with his friend Tushar Tange when they stopped to answer the nature’s call. While Gurav was standing with the bike and waiting for Tushar, a spending biker, identified as Kurla resident Zafar, knocked him over and fell on the street. Immediately after, another speeding biker, Aakash Rajput (20) lost control of his bike and crashed into Zafar, leaving all three injured. They were then rushed to the Bhabha Hospital where Gurav was declared dead due to severe head injures. Meanwhile, Zafar and Aakash were shifted to private hospitals by their family.

A doctor of Bhabha Hospital, said, “Gurav was declared dead when he was brought in, but Aakash has sustained a leg injury, while Zafar has a leg fracture and a head injury.”

Sources said, “There are regular weekend races on the Reclamation Bridge and this could have been one reason for the tragic incident. However, investigations in the matter are still going on.”

Zafar’s brother, Hussain Shaikh, however, told Mid-Day, “My brother has been unconscious since the accident. I don’t know anything about him participating in these bike races.”

Police says

Senior police inspector, Pandit Thackeray of the Bandra police said, “We have registered the FIR against Zafar under section 279 and 304. Primary investigations have revealed that the deceased and the two injured were not known to each other.”