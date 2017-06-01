Argentina Consulate celebrates National Day with wine and tango in Mumbai

The Tango perfomance by Abrazo Tango.

The Consulate General and Promotion Centre of Argentina celebrated the 207th Anniversary of Argentine Independence/May Revolution in typical Argentine spirit and passion on May 25 in Mumbai.

The Acting Consul General Alejandro Zothner Meyer gave an insightful presentation on how the Government has been strengthening Argentina´s insertion into the world economy. Consistent with the decision, Argentina will host the 11th WTO Ministerial Meeting in next December, and will assume the Presidency of the G-20 in 2018. ACG also mention that this year's harvest is expected to be the largest in our history, reaching around 130 million tons.

Acting Consul General of Argentina in Mumbai Alejandro Zothner Meyer.

The Chief Guest for the evening was Sumit Malik, Maharashtra State Chief Secretary. There were around 200 guests presents which included diplomats, socialites industrialists like the chairman of the Godrej group. Sundar Raman, CEO of Reliance sports, Chirag Tanna (former Pune FC’s Head of Operations) General manager of RIL - Sports and Integration were also part of the celebration.



The evening kept getting better as the audience got to witness a visual spectacle of some sizzling tango dance presented by Abrazo Tango while enjoying the flagship of Argentina ,the Malbec wine.