Armani-clad, dapper Mustafa Dossa courted women and controversies

Mustafa Dossa was never a royal, and his behaviour was far from courtly whenever he was present for a hearing. Ever since the final argument began from December 2015, the 1993 blasts convict would stride into the special court's premises on the fourth floor, dressed in Armani or Louis Vuitton, and take his seat at a fixed spot outside the courtroom.

He would also go to the other side of the same floor to smoke or use the washroom. He would hardly sit in the court. Not many of his relatives would visit him but his wife did visit him few times.

Dossa was also seen with different girls in the court premises; sometimes, one of them was his alleged wife Shabina Khatri.

Mustafa Majnu

Even before the final arguments began, there was a report in May 2015 alleging that Dossa selected three girls for the front desk job at a Dubai jewellery store in the court premises. Dossa was infamous for his womanising ways. Because of this, he earned the moniker 'Mustafa Majnu'. His aides would make event managers organise auditions to pick models for his jewellery stores in Dubai. Models would parade in front of Dossa in the court passages. In 2014, one of his aides had extorted money from a model that had auditioned. The 19-year-old model mentioned in the FIR that Dossa picked her in court for an assignment in Dubai.

Video-con only

Looking at his conduct, Judge GA Sanap had passed an order in August last year saying Dossa should be presented in court via videoconference from Arthur Road Jail. After that, Dossa was brought to court directly at the final stage of the case.

On April 25,the first date of the judgment, he had lost lot of weight. On June 16, when he was convicted with five other accused, he was in a very bad mood. After a few days, when the arguments on sentencing began, he also complained to the court that jail authorities are not treating them well since they were convicted. The case against Dossa will now be abated since he is dead.

Deathly silence in court

On Wednesday, CBI counsel Deepak Salvi reached court at around 3.45 pm and said, "Mustafa Dossa is no more and that is why I'm not in a situation to argue before the court today." While the lawyers kept reques-ting the court to adjourn argum-ents till Monday, Judge GA Sanap said they will be heard on Friday, adding, "I have taken more care of them [accused] than you. I am more shocked by the incident. The court convicts criminal and not humans."