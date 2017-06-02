Army chief Bipin Rawat reviews security in Kashmir Valley

Army chief General Bipin Rawat
Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday reviewed security situation and operational preparedness of the security forces in the Kashmir Valley, defence sources said.
"Gen. Rawat and other senior Army officers visited the Badamibagh Cantonment in Srinagar city his morning for a daylong visit. "The purpose of the Army Chief's visit was to review the security situation and operational preparedness in the Valley," said a source.
According to the source, the Army chief was briefed by the 15 Corps Commander other top officers about the situation in the Valley, especially after killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat.
"He was also briefed about the situation along the LoC in the wake of reports of expected infiltration from launching pads on the other side of LoC," the source added.
0 Comments