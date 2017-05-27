Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir, kills 4 militants

Four intruding militants were killed on Saturday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district as the army foiled an infiltration bid, said defence sources.

A group of militants was challenged by the alert troops on the Indian side of the LoC in Rampur sector.

"The operation is ongoing in the area. The infiltration attempt has been foiled," the sources said.

Rampur sector is adjacent to the Uri sector where the Army on Friday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) and killed two intruders.