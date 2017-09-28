The Army inflicted "heavy casualties" on the insurgent NSCN(K) group during "retaliatory" fire along the India-Myanmar border in the early hours of the morning, the Eastern Command said yesterday. Indian troops suffered no casualties, officials maintained.



The Army asserted that Indian troops "did not cross the international border". Pic for representation

According to a statement by the Eastern Command, a column of the Indian Army operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) at about 4.45 am.

"Our troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents. Our troops suffered no casualties," the statement added. It also asserted that Indian troops "did not cross the international border". Army sources maintained that it was "not a surgical strike".

However, a Facebook post by one Isak Sumi, who is on the 'Most Wanted List' of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said the encounter occurred on the outskirt of Langkhu village located inside Myanmar occupied Naga area.

Sumi, who is referred to as the PRO of the NSCN by the NIA on its website updated last year claimed that "three Indian soldiers were killed and an unconfirmed number injured but there was no casualty or injury on the Naga Army".

The Eastern Command tweeted after Sumi's response, "Reports of casualties to #IndianArmy personnel factually incorrect. Firefight occurred along Indo-Myanmar border at 0445 hrs today @adgpi."

Voices

Army Eastern Command statement

Our troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavily retaliatory fire on insurgents. The insurgents then broke contact and fled from the spot. As per inputs, a large number of casualties were suffered by the insurgents.

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister

"There are no two opinions that Myanmar is a friendly country. Whatever information we get, we will inform you about it."