Army launches 'punitive fire assaults' on Pakistan posts

The action follows recent beheading of two Indian security personnel; the posts were 'aiding' infiltration



A grab of the assault from the video released by the Army. The government supported the Army's action. Pic/PTI

The Indian Army yesterday said it launched "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions across the Line of Control, inflicting "some damage", days after two of its troopers were beheaded.

It also released a video of the military action which showed some structures in a forested area crumbling in a heap under the impact of repeated shelling.

Though the Indian Army did not give much operational details of the retributive assault across the Line of Control (LoC) against Pakistan Army positions in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir which were "aiding" infiltration, sources in the force said the strike was carried out on May 9, nine days after two Indian security personnel were beheaded. "A recent action by our troops in the Naushera Sector has caused some damage to the Pak Army posts, which are supporting infiltrations. This is part of our overall strategy to counter terrorism," Additional Director General of Public Information Maj Gen A K Narula told reporters.

The government supported the Army's action, with Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying it was to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir. "Government supports the actions of Indian Army across LoC. Such actions are needed to ensure peace in J&K," Jaitley tweeted.

"Indian Army is taking preemptive and measured actions to counter terrorism in valley and disengage Pak posts across LoC supporting infiltration," he said.

Pak Army dismisses claim

The Pakistan Army however dismissed as "false" India's assertion that it decimated a Pakistan Army post.

Flag meetings

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers yesterday also held a commander-level flag meeting at the International Border (IB) and expressed a commitment to each other to maintain peace and tranquility at the border. They had also held a meeting in Suchetgarh sector the day the Indian Army destroyed the Pakistani posts.