Army paper leak: Students were answering papers in a Goa bar

Panaji: Three of the 18 persons arrested from across Goa and Maharashtra in connection with the army exam paper leak were picked up from a bar in North Goa's Anjuna village, police said on Sunday.

Some students were answering the illegally obtained question paper in the early hours on Sunday, police sources said.

The trio was arrested by officials of the Crime Branch of Thane police, alongwith personnel attached to the Anjuna police station.

"The papers were being answered by the students in Sandhya Bar in Anjuna police jurisdiction. The raids were conducted in the early morning," a police source said.

Speaking to reporters late on Sunday, Director General of Police Muktesh Chander said the local police only provided logistical support to the Thane Crime Branch, which conducted the raids.

"Three persons were arrested. The students were allowed to go after we collected their details," Chander said.

The Thane Crime Branch has so far arrested 18 people across the two states in connection with the Army Recruitment Board exam paper leak for junior positions in the Indian Army.

Over 200 students have also been detained by the Maharashtra Police.

The raids followed a tip-off to the Thane police that the paper, for which exam was due to be held on Sunday morning, had been leaked. The raids were conducted in Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Goa.