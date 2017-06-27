Army sepoy hangs self in Mumbai ashram, suicide note names officers

He had not reported back to his post since June 18; was found hanging from a fan by the sweeper



An Army sepoy was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in Swami Narayan Seva Ashram at Mahalaxmi last morning. Identified as Niraj Kumar Yadav (25), the sepoy was stationed at Khadki, Pune. According to sources, he had penned down a suicide note that alludes to several Army officers.

Yadav, who hailed from Rajasthan, allegedly left his post on June 18 and didn't report back.

On June 23, he then checked into the Swami Narayan Seva Ashram at Mahalaxmi, but checked out a day later, only to return on June 25, claiming that he had some work left in the city.

"On Monday, when the sweeper went to clean the rooms, he knocked on Yadav's room, but there was no response. So, the sweeper returned with a duplicate key and let himself in, only to find Yadav hanging by a shawl from the ceiling fan," said an officer from the Gamdevi police station, adding, "The ashram employees immediately informed us and we rushed his body to the hospital, where he was declared dead."

Additionally, while searching his room, the Gamdevi police found a suicide note, that according to sources, names some officers in the Army.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the case," said DCP (Zone 2) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavhan.