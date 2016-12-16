Arnab Goswami launches new venture called 'Republic', Twitter reacts!

Former Times Now Chief Arnab Goswami announced his new venture 'Republic' that will be launched in the first quarter of 2017. The news comes after a month of his resignation at the TV channel.

Goswami told The News Minute, "My venture is called 'Republic'; I seek the support of the people of India.” However, he did not divulge more details.

Goswami shot to fame for his daily prime time debate show 'The News Hour' that is reported to bring in over 60 per cent revenue for the news channel and has a dedicated audience base across the country. He also conducts detailed interviews with politicians, sportspersons and celebrities on 'Frankly Speaking'.

He is credited to revolutionised news coverage, anchoring for 100 hours during the 26/11 attack, spearheading the greatest exposes against corruption starting with the CWG scam, and including the 2G scam, the Kargil for Profit scam and others in 2010-11, the coverage of the Anna agitation, and path breaking interviews with Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi in 2014 that set the news agenda in the National Election."

Rahul Shivshankar has taken his place as the new editor-in-chief of the channel.

