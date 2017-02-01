Arrest will give fresh impetus to Kashmiris' struggle: Hafiz Saeed



Hafiz Saeed has been placed under house arrest



Lahore: A defiant JuD chief Hafiz Saeed said his detention would give a "fresh impetus" to the Kashmiris' "struggle against India" as the 26/11 attack mastermind was placed under a 90-day house arrest.



The Pakistani government indicated that the detention period could be extended.



Saeed was detained on Monday night at JuD's Lahore headquarters at Masjid Al-Qudsia Chauburji and later shifted to his Jauhar Town residence, which has been declared as a sub-jail by authorities in Punjab province.



"The government has detained Saeed and four other JuD and Falaha-i-Insanyat (FIF) leaders for 90 days with effect from January 30, but this detention may further be extended on completion of this period, if required," an interior ministry official said.



Saeed, who was allowed to hold a press conference before he left for his home along with dozens of his supporters amid high police security, said, "My detention order has come from Washington and not Islamabad. If someone thinks that placing me under house arrest will help check freedom movement in Kashmir, he is living in a fool's paradise. My arrest will give a fresh impetus to the Kashmiris' struggle against India."



He said he would challenge his house arrest in the Lahore High Court.