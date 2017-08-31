Arun Jaitley: Indian Army to undergo major reforms



Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said it is perhaps for the first time after Independence that such a big reform process is being initiated in the Army. Pic/PTI

Major reforms will be carried out in the Indian Army to enhance its combat capability which will include redeployment of nearly 57,000 officers and other ranks as well as ensuring better utilisation of resources, the government announced yesterday.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said perhaps for the first time after Independence, such a big and “far-reaching” reform process is being initiated in the Army.

Replying to a question whether the exercise was undertaken keeping in view the Doka La episode, Jaitley said, “This is not specific to any incident. It had been going on much prior to Dokalam.”

The reform initiatives were recommended by a committee headed by Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (retd) which had a mandate to recommend measures for enhancing of combat capability and rebalancing defence expenditure of the armed forces. The defence ministry said the reforms will be carried out by December 31, 2019.