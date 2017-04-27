E-paper

Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani condole Bollywood star Vinod Khanna's demise

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Smriti Irani and other politicians, on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna.

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, who was hospitalised earlier this month, died on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 70.

The actor was the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor has featured in films like 'Mere Apne', 'Insaaf' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.

