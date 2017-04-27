Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani condole Bollywood star Vinod Khanna's demise

Vinod Khanna. Pic/Twitter

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Smriti Irani and other politicians, on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna.

Condolences on sad demise of veteran actor & BJP MP Shri #VinodKhanna ji, may God render peace to the departed soul & solace to his family. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 27, 2017

Heard about the sad demise of Vinod Khannaji. Kind, considerate, a legend in his own right. Had the honour of producing a series with him. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 27, 2017

My condolences to his loved ones and prayers so that his soul rests in peace. Vinod ji will truly be missed. Om Shanti ! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 27, 2017

Saddened to learn about demise of vibrant actor and dynamic politician #VinodKhanna. May his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/r9lsA6vDJa — Birender Singh (@ChBirenderSingh) April 27, 2017

My personal favourite,Vinod Khanna ji was a remarkable actor and heartthrob of India. May his soul rest in Peace. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKdvt8KUE4 — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 27, 2017

I have lost my friend, my neighbor, the ever charming, handsome, talented, Bollywood style icon #VinodKhanna RIP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 27, 2017

Pained by the sad demise of #VinodKhanna, my colleague in NDA-1 govt, a legendary actor & MP. My condolences to his family. May his soul RIP — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 27, 2017

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, who was hospitalised earlier this month, died on Thursday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 70.

The actor was the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor has featured in films like 'Mere Apne', 'Insaaf' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony'.