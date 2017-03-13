Arun Jaitley gets charge of Defence Ministry after Manohar Parrikar resigns



Arun Jaitley. File pic/PTI



New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Monday given the additional charge of the Defence Ministry after Manohar Parrikar resigned to take on the new role of Goa Chief Minister.



A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said that the resignation of Parrikar as the Defence Minister, on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been accepted with immediate effect. "Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Arun Jaitely, Cabinet Minister, shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Defence, in addition to his existing portfolios," the communique said.



Parrikar submitted his resignation after BJP staked claim to form an alliance government in Goa. He will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa tomorrow heading the BJP-led ministry which has the support of regional outfits and Independents. This is the second time that Jaitley is holding the additional portfolio of Defence Ministry during the present NDA government.



He was incharge of the ministry earlier from May 26 to November 9 in 2014.