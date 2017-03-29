Arun Jaitley moves GST bills for passage in Lok Sabha

Arun Jaitley. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday moved the four GST Bills for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bill, 2017, along with three other GST Bills were moved for consideration in the lower house.

The CGST Bill will enable levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods and services or both by the central government, the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, which provides for the levy and collection of tax on inter-state supply.

The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) provides for compensation to the states for the loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the GST.

The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, will enable levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods and services or both by the union territories.