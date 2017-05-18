Sparks fly as Arun Jaitley and Ram Jethmalani duel in court

Heated exchanges were witnessed between Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani in the Delhi High Court yesterday during the former’s cross-examination in a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The recording of Jaitley's statement in the defamation suit of Rs 10 crore filed by him against Kejriwal and other AAP functionaries could not continue, as he objected to the use of a word against him by Jethmalani who represents the CM.

Jaitley lost his cool and asked Jethmalani whether the word was used as per instructions from Kejriwal. "If this is so, I would aggravate the charges against the defendant (Kejriwal)," he said. Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Sandeep Sethi, representing him, said Jethmalani should restrain himself from asking irrelevant questions as this matter is "Arun Jaitley versus Arvind Kejriwal and not Ram Jethmalani versus Arun Jaitley".

To this, Jethmalani said he used the word on the instruction of Kejriwal. He said that in a suit for defamation, the personal character of the plaintiff is extremely important. "I am conducting a case, wherein I intend to prove that he (Jaitley) has no reputation whatsoever."

"This man does not even deserve a paisa from this suit against the defendants (Kejriwal and five other AAP functionaries)," Jethmalani added.