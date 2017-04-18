Arunabh Kumar's defence: Didn't strip before her, just changed in a hurry

TVF's Andheri office where the promo was shot. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

"I am being victimised by some people, but I don't know who they are." This is the latest grievance of digital entertainment firm TVF's founder Arunabh Kumar, accused of sexual harassment at the workplace by several women.

The 34-year-old who was granted anticipatory bail yesterday by the Dindoshi sessions court has visited the MIDC police station, where an FIR is registered against him, eight times to have his statement recorded. In his statement, he told the police that he first met the complainant on May 27, 2016 at TVF's Andheri office, during a shoot for the promo of a series that interviewed high achievers.



Arunabh Kumar

Police sources said that another online channel had conceptualised the promo and handed the shooting contract to a media firm called Catnip, where the complainant worked. She was sent by them to direct the promo video.

Making a statement

In his statement to the police, Kumar said, "We shot the video in my office at three spots selected by her – ground floor, first floor and the terrace. For every shot, she instructed me to wear different clothes. I am a busy person, I have regular meetings to attend. I told her to hurry up with the camera set-up and other things required since I was getting late for a meeting."

"She gave me two T-shirts and a kurta, one for each shot. After the first shot was done, I hurriedly removed the T-shirt and wore the other one right there; she was not alone then, several crew members were present. I didn't strip before her or pose in a wrong manner. I did that because I was getting late. I haven't messaged or chatted with her through any electronic medium," his statement read.

The partying shot

According to Arunabh, a small party was organised on June 8, 2016, after the shoot was over, for which the complainant had selected a spot in Gurgaon. After wrap-up, during the party, he said, he clicked a selfie with her, and at that time, she didn't react to suggest that she was uncomfortable.

A police source said, "We have recorded the statements of seven to eight people in the case. Arunabh has submitted two pictures of himself with the complainant, which, he says, were clicked at the party."