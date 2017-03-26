Arvind Kejriwal, 5 others put on trial in Jaitley criminal defamation case



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; (right) Union Minister Arun Jaitley. File pics



New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders were on Saturday put on trial in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the DDCA controversy, amid chaotic scenes in a court room here.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate framed notice against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders — Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chaddha and Deepak Bajpai — after they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Meanwhile, accusing the AAP government of corruption, the BJP said it has failed to fulfill any of its poll promises even after being in power for over two years.

"Kejriwal would make huge promises before elections, but once the elections are over he is nowhere to be seen. Also, there have been various cases of corruption against AAP MLAs," BJP chief Amit Shah said on Saturday.

13

No. of AAP MLAs booked for graft so far