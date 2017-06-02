Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers available on weekdays without appointment



Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday organised 'Janata Darbar' and met hundreds of people without prior appointment between 10 a.m and 11 a.m. His ministers and government officials also followed the suit.

This was not a one-day exercise, as now Delhi people would not have to seek appointment for meeting the Chief Minister, other ministers or any government officer, according to an official.

Kejriwal had last month ordered all the Delhi government ministers and officers, except field staff, to meet public without prior appointment between 10-11 a.m from Monday to Friday from June 1.

"Around 550 people came to meet the Chief Minister today (Thursday) at Janata Darbar. There were mixed complaints received in the meeting as some complained about water supply, some about power cuts and some about other issues," the government official said.

He added that the Chief Minister listened to the complainants and issued orders to address their grievances.

All the ministers of the Cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also met public without prior appointment at their residences and listened to their grievances.

"Over 200 people turned up at the Deputy Chief Minister's place for the redressal of their grievances," the official added.

However, some people, who reached Delhi Secretariat to meet the officers concerned, had to face some problems.

Last month, Kejriwal has also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure no meeting was scheduled from 10-11 a.m and officers were available for one-to-one interaction with the public.