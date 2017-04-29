Arvind Kejriwal accepts mistake, says will introspect and correct



Arvind Kejriwal

Three days after the Aam Aadmi Party was defeated in the Delhi civic polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accepted that he has made mistakes and said "will introspect and course correct".

"In the last two days, I spoke to many volunteers and voters. The reality is obvious," Kejriwal said in a post on his twitter handle.

"Yes, we made mistakes but we will introspect and course correct," he added.

"Time to go back to the drawing board. To not evolve would be silly. We owe that to the voters and volunteers. We owe that to ourselves."

"Need is action and not excuses. It's time to get back to work. And even if we slip from time to time, the key is to find the reserves to hold and pull ourselves up," the National Convenor of AAP said.

"The people deserve nothing less. The only thing constant is change."

Kejriwal's reaction came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday swept all the three municipal bodies of Delhi, returning a tally of 181 of the total 270 seats. AAP managed 48 and Congress 30 wards.

In line with their recent proclaimed scepticism over reliability of the EVMs, both the AAP and the Congress expressed apprehensions over the machines being tampered with even in these civic polls.

The AAP's defeat comes more than two years after the Delhi assembly elections when it had humbled the BJP, winning 67 of the 70 seats.