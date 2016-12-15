Arvind Kejriwal asks Narendra Modi to make his degrees public





New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on his educational qualification. Addressing reporters at his residence here, Kejriwal alleged that Modi's reluctance to show his degrees raised suspicion about their authenticity.

"Earlier, Modiji said he did not go to college. Later, he showed correspondence course degrees which were found to be fake," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said. "If the degree is genuine, why is Modiji reluctant to show it? Why is he hiding his degree?"

The Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) had in April directed the Gujarat and Delhi Universities to disclose details of Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees to Kejriwal after he approached CIC.

The AAP leader added that people believe that Modi was not aware of the repercussions of demonetisation and now that there was chaos across the nation he doesn't want to roll it back. "Today, there is a hearing in the Gujarat High Court about the degree issue. We want his lawyer to say in the court that they are ready to show Modiji's degree."

Kejriwal also demanded the money deposited in banks since the spiking of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes was used to waive off loans of farmers and small traders. "Not a single penny of this money should be used to waive off loans of Modiji's rich friends."