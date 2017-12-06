Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi government to have law to nail hospitals guilty of cheating, negligence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government is preparing a legal framework to nail private hospitals guilty of criminal negligence and cheating people, according to an official

The Chief Minister's statement comes days after a city hospital declared a baby dead while the newborn was still alive. "The Chief Minister said that his government is preparing the legal framework to nail private hospitals for committing criminal negligence and cheating on the pretext of offering wellness and healthcare to the people," an official statement said.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with a patient during the first day of "Delhi Smiles - Dental Health Utsav 2017" in New Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration of "Delhi Smiles - Dental Health Utsav, 2017" at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS). Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government had planned to develop five more MAIDS and 100 dental clinics in the city. The Chief Minister also congratulated the MAIDS for being ranked as the best dental institution in the country for the last five years.

