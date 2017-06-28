Arvind Kejriwal for modern technology to clean drains



Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday pushed for using modern technology to clean drains, saying the current process is "primitive". "We must move to modern technology. One of the solutions is the use of super suckers and we must prepare estimates for cleaning all the drains with super suckers from next year," Kejriwal said.

He said the Public Works Department (PWD) and the civic bodies process of cleaning the drains in most of the cases is very primitive. "Garbage from the drains is kept on the side of the road and is taken away when it dries up. In the process, a part of the garbage again goes back in the drain. It is done nowhere else in the world."

"There is multiplicity of agencies in Delhi as far as cleaning of drains is concerned. We must try for a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for better coordination and cleaning," the Chief Minister said. Kejriwal stressed the need for coordinated efforts among various agencies to prevent water-logging while holding an apex committee meeting at the Delhi Secretariat here to review flood control measures and release the Flood Control Order.

He also asked the officials, "whether there was something to know in advance about the chances of floods after looking at the prediction of monsoon?" A central flood control room has been established under the control of District Magistrate East in his office which will operate round the clock till October 15.

All district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates will remain vigilant and responsive in the unlikely event of floods if the Yamuna river crosses the danger mark or in the event of evacuation, he said. It was decided in the meeting that the civic bodies will ensure prompt remedial action in case of drainage congestion on account of heavy rain.