Arvind Kejriwal, Manohar Lal Khattar decide to put 'sustained effort' to check pollution in Delhi
Their talk centered around air pollution and stubble burning that is a major contributor to the smog in the capital and parts of Haryana and Punjab Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday resolved to put in "sustained efforts" to check pollution and discussed measures to ensure smog does not envelop the national capital in the winter of 2018.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh. Pic/PTI
Kejriwal held a nearly 90-minute meeting at Khattar's residence here and it primarily centered around air pollution and stubble burning that is a major contributory factor to smog, which has engulfed the capital and parts of Haryana and Punjab over the past nearly two weeks. A joint statement was issued after the meeting, in which their environment ministers and other top officials also participated. "We the chief ministers of Delhi and Haryana are happy to have had a very fruitful meeting at Chandigarh today. We recognised our deep and shared concern over the recent episode of heavy smog in our National Capital Region. We agreed upon the need for action on many measures aimed at preventing its re-occurrence in the winter of 2018," according to the statement.
"In today's meeting we covered crop residue burning and vehicular pollution issues. We resolve to put in sustained efforts in pursuance of the jointly identified action points in the coming days, weeks and months. "We look forward to covering other sources of air and water pollution in our future discussions."
1,500cr What the Delhi authorities have to combat air pollution
Trending video
Authorities in Delhi have over R1,500 crore, collected as green fund to combat air pollution, lying largely unused, even as the capital struggles to ward off a toxic haze. The lion's share of the amount — R1,003 crore (till November 10) — comes from a charge imposed by the Supreme Court in 2015 on trucks entering Delhi while the rest is made up of cess on diesel sold, in effect since 2008.