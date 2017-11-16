Arvind Kejriwal, Manohar Lal Khattar decide to put 'sustained effort' to check pollution in Delhi

Their talk centered around air pollution and stubble burning that is a major contributor to the smog in the capital and parts of Haryana and Punjab Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday resolved to put in "sustained efforts" to check pollution and discussed measures to ensure smog does not envelop the national capital in the winter of 2018.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh. Pic/PTI

Kejriwal held a nearly 90-minute meeting at Khattar's residence here and it primarily centered around air pollution and stubble burning that is a major contributory factor to smog, which has engulfed the capital and parts of Haryana and Punjab over the past nearly two weeks. A joint statement was issued after the meeting, in which their environment ministers and other top officials also participated. "We the chief ministers of Delhi and Haryana are happy to have had a very fruitful meeting at Chandigarh today. We recognised our deep and shared concern over the recent episode of heavy smog in our National Capital Region. We agreed upon the need for action on many measures aimed at preventing its re-occurrence in the winter of 2018," according to the statement.

"In today's meeting we covered crop residue burning and vehicular pollution issues. We resolve to put in sustained efforts in pursuance of the jointly identified action points in the coming days, weeks and months. "We look forward to covering other sources of air and water pollution in our future discussions."

1,500cr What the Delhi authorities have to combat air pollution