Arvind Kejriwal opposed note ban due to links with hawala operators: Kapil Mishra



Kapil Mishra addresses a press conference on revelations on AAP's finances. Pic/PTI

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra yesterday made fresh charges against Arvind Kejriwal, claiming the Delhi chief minister had opposed demonetisation due to his alleged links with "hawala operators".

Mishra alleged that the AAP received money from a company of Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon, whose assets worth crores have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering after demonetisation.

"Why did he (Kejriwal) fiercely oppose demonetisation? Why did he travel across the country against the move? Because his men, who hoard black money, were being raided by enforcement agencies. His collars are in my hands and he will surely land in Tihar Jail," he said.

In his previous press interaction, Mishra had dramatically threatened to drag Kejriwal "by his collar" to Tihar.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh trashed the charges saying the donations in question, amounting to Rs 2 crore that were made on April 5, 2014, were received through "proper banking channels".

Initially AAP had maintained that it was not aware of the source behind the amount, received in the form of four cheques of Rs 50 lakh each, which had found an oblique mention even in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during the 2015 Delhi assembly election campaign. However, yesterday, east Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Kumar told reporters that he had donated the amount.