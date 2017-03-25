Arvind Kejriwal promises to abolish residential house tax, BJP criticises



Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised to abolish residential house tax if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the civic polls in the national capital, drawing criticism from Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari.

"We will abolish residential house tax and waive off all arrears of such taxes of all citizens of Delhi if AAP comes to power in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections," Kejriwal told reporters.

He added that industrial and commercial house tax will remain as earlier.

Elections to the 272 wards in three municipal corporations are scheduled for April 23. The results will be out on April 26.

According to Kejriwal, the AAP has made all calculations related to the residential house tax and said if his party comes to power it would "save peoples' money from corruption" and would use that to cover the shortfall after abolishing the house tax.

Kejriwal said his party has delivered on most of the promises, including reducing the electricity charges.

"We had promised to provide free drinking water and to halve the electricity rates. We did what we said. Here in municipal elections we will do what we are promising," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal said if AAP wins the civic elections then within one year the party will turn around the MCDs. It will become a profitable organisation which at present is undergoing fund crunch.

"The salaries of MCD employees would be released on time if AAP comes to power in civic bodies," he announced.

The leader complained of corruption prevailing in the corporations and accused councillors of earning money through such practices.

He said the money paid to corporations through taxes was being "stolen by corrupt people".

"To mint money the corporators in MCD on show on paper one road constructed three to four times. They misuse the money meant for the roads. Several works which are not needed are being done in MCD due to which corruption is increasing," Kejriwal said.

He said that AAP would soon come up with a detailed manifesto for the civic bodies elections.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari termed the announcement of abolishing residential house tax shameful.

"It is shameful that he is saying that once his party wins civic elections it will exempt residential properties from house tax. In the last two years, the Kejriwal government has several times written to the three civic bodies to levy and realise house tax sternly, especially from those living in unauthorised colonies," Tiwari said in a statement.