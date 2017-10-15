Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's blue Wagon R, which was stolen from outside the De­l­hi Secretariat two days ago, has been found abandoned in Ghaziabad, the police said. The humble hatchback that helped Kejriwal cement his position as the "aam aadmi", was being used by an AAP functionary before it was stolen.



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's car, which had been missing since Thursday, at the Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Cops suspect it could have been lifted for "joyride". "The way the car was fou­nd abandoned, there is a possibility that it could have been lifted for a joyride and dumped later," DCP Madhur Verma said. Kejriwal had on Friday written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, saying the theft points towards the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Delhi.