Arvind Kejriwal seeks permission to repeat bribery remarks

New Delhi: Days after the Election Commission censured him for exhorting voters in poll-bound Goa to accept bribes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday told the poll panel that his remarks were aimed at containing graft and sought a review of its order to allow him to repeat the comments.

Holding that the EC misinterpreted his comments, he also asked the poll panel to make him the brand ambassador to put an end to bribery in elections, alleging its order against him was encouraging corruption. “By stopping me to say what I am saying, the Election Commission is not stopping corruption, but encouraging it. I hope you (the EC) will re-examine this. Through this comment, I am trying to stop bribery. In fact, the Election Commission should make me its brand ambassador,” Kejriwal said in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi.

On Saturday, Kejriwal was censured by the EC for his comment asking voters in Goa to take money from political parties, but vote only for AAP.